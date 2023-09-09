Roller derby players in the South Okanagan are on the lookout for the next generation of skaters.
This fall, the Okanagan Outlaws junior team will begin staging practices in Penticton for kids of all genders between the ages of 10 and 18. No skating experience is required.
“Our league is designed for beginners, so don't worry if you've never put on skates before. We provide comprehensive training and coaching to help you build your skills from the ground up,” explained organizers from the South Okanagan Roller Derby Association in a press release.
“Junior roller derby is the perfect platform for young athletes to develop their physical and mental abilities, build lasting friendships, and embrace the spirit of teamwork while learning the exhilarating sport of roller derby.”
The association’s senior team is the Penticton Pistoleras, members of which will coaches the younger skaters.
For more information, visit www.sorda.ca or email sordajuniors@gmail.com