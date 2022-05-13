The posting of signs banning class 2 and 3 e-bikes from the northern end of the Okanagan Rail Trail has become curiouser and curiouser.
“I have had a short discussion with Brad Ackerman (Regional District of North Okanagan manager of parks, recreation and culture) regarding the impact of this regulation on the users of the ORT. RDNO has implemented it as part of their risk management,” said Laurie Postil, Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail chair.
“Communication around this topic is necessary. FORT just found out about this bylaw with the appearance of the signs. I can let you know that no enforcement is planned for the bylaw.”
The RDNO parks’ policy was based on similar policies by BC Parks and Recreation Sites and Trails BC, said Ackerman, although BC Parks stipulates class 2 e-bikes are acceptable if their throttle is deactivated.
“Our bylaw doesn’t‚Äôt speak specifically to the deactivated throttle actuator like BC Parks, but this would satisfy pedal-assist requirements,” said Ackerman, acknowledging RDNO enforcement is based on complaints and no tickets have been issued.
That non-event is similar to BC Parks, which implemented its class 2 ban in August 2019. “There have been no e-bike tickets issued to date,” said a spokesman for the BC Environment Ministry this week.
The Sheriff was curious why RDNO signs just went up in April when the parks’ bylaw was approved in July 2021.
“Regarding sign installation, this is a work in progress. We have a small staff and complete the work as resources allow,” said Ackerman.
The RDNO sign advising of the class 2-3 e-bike ban was added to 20 other official signs where the ORT crosses the boat launch road in Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.
“There is a significant amount of signage in that location, especially with two separate jurisdictional bodies intersecting there between BC Parks and the RDNO. I can appreciate the challenges with sign pollution, but evidently, people take note of signage,” said Ackerman.
Ian Wilson, the regional district’s general manager of strategic and community services, said Thursday there were complaints about excessive speed. He didn’t know how many but “we had some concerns and there were a few crashes on the trail” involving e-bikes.
However, Wilson admitted he didn’t know if those crashes involved class 2-3 e-bikes and doesn’t think those involved in crashes would know if they involved class 2-3. “It’s hard, I think, for the average person to tell the difference,” he said, adding the regional district website will be updated to explain the difference.
“Like other local governments, we’re not out there stopping people and inspecting their bikes. If there is an incident, we do have that option to be able to levy a ($200) fine. Really, we want people to be voluntarily, trying to harmoniously share the rail trail.”
—————
Construction of phase 2 of the Kilometre Zero Gateway project began off College Way in Vernon this week.
Phase 2 includes the installation of shade structures, seating areas, interpretive elements and trail information. Phase 3 will add a hilltop viewpoint. Shade structures were installed this week with other work to follow.
The Coldstream trailhead will be called Little Head of the Lake (K’ek’maplqs), which is the Syilx common name.
——————
Jay Dean Hipolito, a member of the Okanagan Ebike Riders Group, posted the following warning last weekend: “SNAKES! On the rail trail today near the Dilworth construction. Big ones too, probably 3 feet or longer... almost ran over one, and saw 2 more towards McCurdy.”
Shari Norl added: “We saw some last weekend, on the way to Vernon, on the rail trail too.”
Kim Glavin joked: “I have run over a rattler … just put your legs up to your handle bars while you scream!”
—————
Friends of Mission Creek Society will hold an official opening for the new 1.7-kilometre Scenic Canyon Trail at 10:30 a.m. on May 27.
The new trail, which includes the existing Saskatoon Trail and part of the Greenway trail, is an extension of the existing 16.5-kilometre Mission Creek Greenway running beside Mission Creek from Lake-shore Road to Gallagher’s Canyon.
“On the Scenic Canyon Trail, users will experience a lovely bridge over KLO Creek, beautiful views of Layer Cake Mountain, Big Rock, an erratic below Layer Cake Mountain, Pinnacle Rock and a walk along a historic flume trail,” said Rhea Wiseman, society secretary.
The grand opening will be held at the Greenway staging area parking lot at the end of Field Road off McCulloch Road.
The public is welcome. There will be two-hour guided hikes on the opening day as well as at 10 a.m. on the following two Saturdays, June 4 and 11.
—————
Go fish is back.
You can introduce youngsters to fishing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays through June 19.
The ponds at the Hall Road entrance to Mission Creek Regional Park and at Shannon Lake are stocked with trout and park interpreters will teach new fishers.
Rods, reels and bait are available for those who don’t have their own gear.
No fishing licence is required for children 15 years old and under. This is a drop-in program with no need to register.
—————
You have until Sunday to answer poll questions and participate in the discussion forum on the Knox Mountain Park 10-year management plan at getinvolved.
kelowna.ca/knox-mountain. The plan focuses on the visitor experience at the first lookout, improvements to the undeveloped Knox Mountain East area, and overall trail management through the next 10 years.
—————
After a two-year hiatus, the Craft and Country, Beer and Music Mountain Fest is back at Big White Ski Resort for beer and cider tastings, plus live music, on July 16. The village will be lined with more than a dozen breweries serving samples starting at noon.
Big White news, mountain bike and scenic chairlift ride season passes go on sale June 1 in addition to early bird 2022-23 winter season passes.
The resort is hiring for a variety of summer positions.
You can stay from $115 a night at the Inn at Big White which offers a pool, hot tub and pet-friendly rooms. Or for $20 a night. you can park your RV in overnight spots in the Happy Valley area.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net.