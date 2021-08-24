VEES PLAYER PROFILE
Name: Josh Nadeau
Height: 5’7
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: Forward
Shot: Right
Home: St. Francois de Madawaska, NB
Age: 18
COACHING REPORT
“Josh has the hands and vision that very few hockey players can match. He makes plays that most people can’t even dream to make due to his elite hockey sense. We believe he will make the players around him better, be a power play catalyst and quickly become a Penticton fan-favourite,” Vees’ coach Fred Harbinson explains.
PLAYER BACKGROUND
St. Francois de Madawaska, a town of 500 primarily French-speaking people, is described as the “poultry capital” of New Brunswick, so our expectation was to hear Nadeau talk about chickens but instead, "Well we don’t have chickens, but we do have over 100 cattle. We have two businesses, and during the summers I tend to work about 10 hours per day, generally in the excavation business, where we do quite of bit for the cement industry.”
When asked specifically what he has been doing on the day of this interview, Nadeau said he had just gotten off a 44-ton excavator, digging sand for cement.
At the end of a hard day of work, hockey is clearly the family focus.
“We’ve had three indoor ice sheets (not refrigerated) built on our property over the years, where my brother, Dad and I can play. The first two were collapsed by snow, and then my Dad made a determined effort on his own, and that building has made it through the last two winters.”
Nadeau’s Dad, John, is somewhat of a hockey legend in New Brunswick, having played 27 years in the “CRL” Senior League, scoring more than 900 points through parts of four decades.
“Dad always taught my younger brother and I to work hard — he’s tough on us, but we know he’s being that way to teach us how to be successful, good people.”
“My parents have put so much time and money into us that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to repay them... they’re the reason why I’m working so hard to achieve my dream.”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
Last season, Nadeau played for the Edmunston Blizzard, and was named rookie of the year in the Maritime Junior Hockey League.
“Even though it was a shortened season, and my team couldn’t participate in playoffs, I have some really good memories from last season — probably the most memorable was hearing our home crowd’s reaction after I posted a hat-trick (Nadeau scored 31 points in 15 games) in a game against Campbellton.”
“My all-time favourite personal hockey moment is definitely when I represented New Brunswick at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Alberta. It was really nice to see all the support that I had from my friends and family. While we only won our first game, playing with and against some great players was an unforgettable experience.”
BEING A VEE
“To this day, I still don’t know what I want to do if I stop playing hockey. The NHL is my goal, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure I achieve it. To me, playing in such a great organization with a great coaching staff and great fans is what appeals the most to me, and I think the Vees will best help me achieve my NHL goal. I think the fans in Penticton will appreciate how I work hard every shift and how I never give up on any plays. I think they will also like my creativity on the ice, my speed and how I can make plays.”
The Vees open the regular season Oct. 8 at home against Vernon Vipers.