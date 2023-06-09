UNISUS School in Summerland is getting into the game.
The private school announced this week it’s launching a hockey academy in September if student-athletes come forward in sufficient numbers.
It’s looking to field teams for the 2011-14 birth years that will compete against other such private schools in the High Performance League, and also considering a U15 squad to compete in the Premier Hockey League.
Players will get four hours of on-ice instruction and four hours of off-ice training per week from ex-pro coaches, plus get help from Actuate Agency to develop a college recruitment strategy.
To help get the program going, UNISUS is offering $5,000 annual scholarships to founding players that will continue for their entire time at the school.
That will more than offset the $3,500 cost of joining the hockey academy, which is on top of regular tuition fees that start at $16,000 for kids in Grades 4-7.
For more information, visit https://www.unisus.ca/hockey-academy.
UNISUS’s program will be distinct from that offered by the Okanagan Hockey Academy, which competes in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League and offers more training and games, but with annual costs of around $40,000.