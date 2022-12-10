The Penticton Vees suffered their first loss of the season on Friday, losing 2-1 to the Wenatchee Wild at the Town Toyota Center.
The loss ended their season opening win streak at 24 games. In fact, the setback Friday was the Vees first lost since March 31st in the 2022 BCHL Playoffs. A run of 253 days between losses. If you combine last spring’s 16 straight playoff wins, the Vees had won a combined 40 games in a row.
Spencer Smith scored Penticton’s only goal, as he got the Vees on the scoresheet nearly 13 minutes into the third period. Luca Di Pasquo suffered his first loss between the pipes, as he stopped 17 of 19 shots.
Christian Kim scored both Wenatchee goals, as they put to a halt their four-game losing streak. Kim scored midway through the first period and early in the third. The Wild led 1-0 through 40 minutes and at one point 2-0 in the final frame.
Wenatchee goaltender Owen Millward was excellent, as he stopped 43 shots, including 17 in the third period. He was the game’s first star.
Penticton was shorthanded Friday, as they were without forwards Aydar Suniev and Nic DeGraves, along with defenceman Ryan Hopkins. The Vees dressed 17 skaters and went down to 10 forwards in the second period, after Thomas Pichette sustained an upper body injury.
Smith spoiled the shutout bid at 12:52 of the final frame, as he jammed the puck in from inside the crease to make it 2-1. Dovar Tinling was stopped on his rush down the wing, but the puck sat in the crease, and it was Smith who was last to touch it. Millward ended up in his own net after colliding with a teammate.
The Vees pressured with their goalie pulled but could not manufacture a tying goal.
GAME NOTES
The Vees are now 24-1-0-0, 15 points clear of second place Cranbrook in the Interior Conference. Penticton’s is now 2-1-0-0 against Wenatchee this season. Bradly Nadeau had his six-game point streak come to an end in the loss. He had 14 points over that stretch.
--
GAME STATS
Final Score: 2-1, Wild
Shots: 44-19, Vees
Vees Scoring: Smith
--
Vees PP: 0/3
Vees PK: 0/0
--
Three Stars
Owen Millward (WEN)
Christian Kim (WEN)
Jason Stefanek (WEN)
Next Game: Saturday, December 10, at Cranbrook, 6:00 pm