Two Penticton teens brought home something much more precious than gold from the recent North American Indigenous Games in Halifax.
For Lila Mae Nicholas, 16, and Rayann Squakin, 14, it was nine days of immersion and celebration of their First Nations history through Canada’s national sport of lacrosse.
“Lacrosse really is more than just a sport for me,” said Rayann. “It’s important because it helps me learn more about my culture and makes me want to do a lot more cultural things and helps me when I’m going through things.”
Her older teammate Lila Mae agreed: “Lacrosse is like a medicine game and it’s fun. There is definitely a cultural component.”
The players were members of the B.C. Under 19 team that went undefeated to win first place overall.
The competitions were held in Mi’kma’ki, the traditional and ancestral territory of the Mi’kmaq people who have long inhabited Nova Scotia.
More than 5,000 athletes from 750 North American nations took part in the many sporting and cultural events.
Both Penticton girls come from families steeped in the culture of the long-played Indigenous sport.
“To us, it is the Creator’s game, a game of medicine,” said Jenine Nicholas, Lila Mae’s mother who was with her daughter at the games.
“Raising our children urban, it’s important for them to know their roots, their culture, their language and living it every day and lacrosse can help do that.”
Rayann’s mother, Serena Jack has watched her daughter continue to grow a lot in the short time she has played the sport, just two years.
“Because it’s part of the old game from First Nations, it gives the kids pride and joy and with the big cultural component it gives them a chance to travel and meet new people and be together as a family,” she said. “Rayann’s been dragged around watching her brothers play for years and now it’s her turn.”
Nicholas agreed: “Lila Mae has been watching her older brother play so she’s been in the stands as a baby, so I’m glad.
“So these games are a proud mama moment for me but it’s not just about my kids, it’s for all those kids who went there and are striving for a better future.”
There also turned out to be a little extra spring in the players’ steps at the tournament, having dedicated the tournament to the memory of the late Cherlyn Dawn Billy, who passed away last December at age 53.
Billy created a B.C. U19 squad in 2017, the first time the NAIG had female box lacrosse. She also coached Lila Mae at the first ever U.S. box lacrosse women’s tournament in San Jose, Calif. in 2022.
“She was the one who started women’s lacrosse and was a mentor to everybody,” said Lila Mae. “She was always nice, always on the move and always had a big smile on her face.”
For the future both she and Rayann plan to continue playing their chosen sport and, learning more about their culture.