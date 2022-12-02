The BC Hockey League (BCHL) announced the Three Stars for the month on Thursday, with Penticton Vees forwards Josh and Bradly Nadeau named the First and Second Stars of November.
This is the second consecutive month the two Nadeau brothers have been named the top two stars of the month. Bradly was named the 1st Star of October, Josh the 2nd.
Josh Nadeau- 1st Star
Josh, 19, had 21 points (5G, 16A) in nine games last month. The older Nadeau brother led the BCHL with 16 assists last month and averaged over two points per game. The University of Maine commit had multi-point games in six of nine games in November and was held pointless just twice. During a four-game stretch in November, Josh amassed 14 points (5G, 9A). His offensive production last month was highlighted by a five-point effort against the West Kelowna Warriors on Nov. 18. Josh is tied with younger brother Bradly for the BCHL scoring lead with 48 points in 23 games.
Bradly Nadeau- 2nd Star
Bradly, 17, led the BCHL with 11 goals in nine games in November. The winger had 17 points (11G, 6A) in nine games, which was third best in the BCHL. The younger Nadeau brother was held pointless just once in nine games, and that’s the only game this season he has failed to register a single point. Bradly recorded his first hat-trick of the season in the Vees’ 11-2 win over the Warriors back on Nov. 18. The future Maine Black Bear is currently riding a five-game point streak, where he has compiled 12 points (7G, 5A). The 2023 NHL Draft prospect leads the league with 24 goals in 23 games.
Forward Aydar Suniev (GP 7 6-10-16) and goaltender Luca Di Pasquo (6-0, 1.32 GAA, .943 SV%, 1 SO) received Honourable Mentions.
The Vees host the West Kelowna Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 night in their annual Teddy Bear Toss game, in support of the Penticton Salvation Army; puck drop is 7:00 pm. The game is sponsored by Tim Hortons. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors. Youth under 19 are FREE, courtesy of Peter’s Bros. Construction. Fans can get their tickets at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com