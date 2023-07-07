The Black Widow Rope Spinners, a renowned competitive jump rope team from Penticton, BC, is thrilled to announce a last-minute fundraiser aimed at supporting their 10 exceptional athletes who have been selected to represent Team Canada at the International Jump Rope Union World Championships, World Junior Championships, and International Open Tournament in Colorado Springs from July 16-23, 2023.
Team Canada boasts an unprecedented representation of Black Widow team members, including Cathy Cunningham, Thomas Cunningham, Cameron Helm, Jordis Hickie, Presley Hickie, Bethany Holloway, Samuel Kliever, Helena Schales, Finn Tolley, and Matthew Turner. These talented athletes have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication, earning them the opportunity to compete on the world stage. However, with great achievements come significant financial responsibilities, as the costs associated with participation in the World Championships can reach up to $3000-$4000 per athlete, depending on the number of events and competition level.
To help alleviate the financial burden faced by these remarkable athletes, Thomas Cunningham, a five-time national champion and esteemed member of Black Widow Rope Spinners, and his head coach Cathy Cunnigham will be leading a special "From Single to Double Under Workshop." This workshop is designed to teach individuals the art of skipping, offering an opportunity for everyone to learn while supporting a worthy cause. The event will take place on Saturday, July 8 from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm at Beach City CrossFit, located at 4145 Skaha Lake Road. This event is by donation.
Thomas Cunningham's extensive experience as an athlete, coach, and kinesiologist makes him the perfect instructor for those interested in honing their skills or venturing into the world of jump rope. Born and raised in Penticton, Thomas has been an integral part of the Black Widow Rope Spinners since its inception in 2004. With numerous world championships under his belt, including a silver and bronze medal from the World Jump Rope Championships in Braga, Portugal, Thomas brings a wealth of expertise and passion to his coaching role.
Not only does Thomas focus on teaching proper motor patterns and fundamental movement techniques as a kinesiologist, but he also has experience working with Varsity-level athletes at Simon Fraser University. This diverse background enables him to cater to individuals recovering from injuries, those seeking personal growth in the gym, or anyone looking to break through performance plateaus.
Cathy Cunningham, Head Coach of the Black Widow Rope Spinners says "Our team has been working hard for the past two years in preparation for these World Championships. This fundraiser is happening the weekend before our team travels down to Colorado Springs and will be a huge help in covering some costs for the team. We are excited to share our love of Jump Rope with beginners and experienced athletes alike!"
The "From Single to Double Under Workshop" is open to the public and will be conducted as a donation-based event, providing attendees an opportunity to contribute directly to the Black Widow Rope Spinners' fundraising campaign. By attending this workshop, participants can acquire new skills, support talented athletes, and be part of a community effort to showcase Canada's prowess in jump rope.
To join the "From Single to Double Under Workshop" and show your support, please visit Beach City CrossFit at 4145 Skaha Lake Road on July 8 from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm.
For more information about the Black Widow Rope Spinners and their fundraising campaign, please visit their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/from-penticton-to-jump-rope-world-championships