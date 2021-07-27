Tyler Ho of the Penticton Vees is one of five recipients of the BC Hockey League’s Shaw Scholarship for the 2020-21 season.
The scholarship program is designed to provide graduating BCHL players with the financial support to use in the next step of their hockey and academic careers.
The winners, who each receive a $2,000 scholarship to attend a Canadian post-secondary institution, were selected based on their academic track record, their slated future career, education goals and their time spent in the BCHL.
“I’d like to thank my teammates and staff who have helped me with my academics throughout my junior career,” said Ho. “This recognition means a lot to myself and my family and I look forward to beginning my post junior hockey career at Lakehead University (in Thunder Bay, Ont.).”
The Surrey native committed to the Thunderwolves during the Vees 2021 pod season, a campaign in which the 20-year-old forward played in 19 games, amassing seven goals and six assists for 13 points. Ho concluded his BCHL career, playing both for the Vees and Vernon Vipers, playing in 94 career games and adding 20 playoff games.
The other four BCHL players recognized were: Hunter Donohue (Vernon Vipers); Holden Katzalay (Surrey Eagles); Liam Ryan (Nanaimo Clippers) and Hunor Torszak (Prince George Spruce Kings).