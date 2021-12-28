Editor’s note: We decided to end 2021 on a positive note by putting together a four-part series featuring four young athletes from the Penticton area who have turned their love of sports into post-secondary educations or careers on the international stage. We asked for suggestions from local youth coaches and were blown away by the number of names put forward. These are the four we chose to focus on, but we could easily fill dozens of newspapers with our homegrown athletes’ exploits.
It's been four years since Sierra Voeller left her hometown of Penticton to play college hockey in Upstate New York, and with her final season now halfway done, she’s struggling to contemplate what life will look like after the final buzzer sounds.
“I have briefly thought about the next couple years, but I am trying to live in this moment as much as possible because I am truly shocked this is my last year of hockey. I cannot believe my competitive hockey career is going to be coming to an end,” said Voeller in an email interview.
The 22-year-old spent three seasons with the Okanagan Hockey Academy before being recruited to suit up for the Morrisville Mustangs, who play in Division 3 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
Morissville, a village of 2,200 people located four hours by car northeast of New York City and not far from the Canada-U.S. border, is home to one of 64 campuses of the State University of New York.
When not practising or playing hockey, Voeller has been working towards a nursing degree that she plans to put to good use.
“For next year, I plan to work as a nurse in New York State while obtaining my bachelor’s of nursing (degree) but after that I have nothing set in stone. I have thought about becoming a travel nurse but that idea is still up in the air. I would like to come back to Canada, especially the Okanagan, at some point to be closer to my family but all my timelines are very flexible,” she said.
Voeller is spending Christmas in Penticton with her parents, Lisa Voeller and Josh Buhnai.
She skates the right wing and has notched two points in 11 games so far this season for the Mustangs, although “as a defensive forward, my personal goal isn’t to be the highest scorer or leader in points but to support and set up my teammates and myself for success on the ice.”
Coach Melissa Lomanto is quite content with her Penticton product continuing to do just that.
Voeller’s “leadership and work ethic has been vital to our program’s success. She has continued to work hard and embraced her roles on the team throughout her time at Morrisville,” said Lomanto in an email.
“She is a player that leads by example both on and off the ice and has earned a spot as captain due to her dedication to the team.”
The coach described Voeller as someone who’s soft spoken and prefers to lead by example, and also mature beyond her years and willing to step up when teammates and friends need her.
To those girls who dream of following in her footsteps, Voeller’s prescription is simple: work hard.
“My best advice to young female hockey players would be to follow your dreams, strive for excellence and push yourself. You can never put in too much work during the season or off-season. The off-season is the most crucial time to train to become a stronger, faster, and smarter hockey player/athlete for the upcoming season,” she said.
And don’t forget to enjoy it.
“Another piece of advice I would like to pass along is never take your time as an athlete for granted,” added Voeller.
“Time truly passes quickly and all the hard work and dedication will pay off. These past four years have been the best years of my life on and off the ice…. I wouldn’t have it any other way, and if I could, I would take another year of eligibility just to play one more year.”