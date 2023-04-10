Penticton and Vernon are moving on and West Kelowna is out after the first round of the B.C. Hockey League playoffs.
The Vernon Vipers punched their ticket to the second round of the Interior Conference playoffs with a 3-0 shutout Sunday of the West Kelowna Warriors. Vernon won the series 4-2.
Thomas Tien, Julian Facchinelli and Reagan Milburn did the scoring over a six-minute span early in the second period, while Ethan David had to make just 14 stops to earn the shutout.
Penticton was idle over the weekend after polishing off the Trail Smoke Eaters in four games straight in the first round.
Teams are reseeded after the first round so the lowest-raked team plays the top-ranked team based on regular season standings.
The means the Vees (#1) take on the Wenatchee Wild (#7), while the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (#4) meet the Vipers (#6). Both series start Friday in Penticton and Salmon Arm, respectively.
Penticton won all six regular season games it played against Wenatchee, which knocked off the second-seeded Cranbrook Bucks in six games in the first round. Salmon Arm and Vernon split their regular season series.
Over in the Eastern Conference, the second-round matchups are Nanaimo Clippers (#1) versus Chilliwack Chiefs (#5) and Surrey Eagles (#2) versus Alberni Valley Bulldogs (#3).
After one round, Wenatchee Wild forward Parker Murray leads all BCHL scorers with 12 points, followed by Bradly Nadeau of the Penticton Vees and AJ Lacroix of the Chilliwack Chiefs with 11 points each.