The winning team in Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League action with 87 points was Dave Carleton, Gary Hollingshead, Art Lappalainen and Ken Bridgeman.
The team event counted two net scores per hole.
Second place with 85 points went to Warren Julien, John Grimston, Alf Vaagen and Denis Wright.
Third place with 84 points went to Dennis Glasscock, Stew Macaulay and Bob Dickeson.
Fourth with 81 points was Bill Webster, Rick Drewnisz, Andy Webster and Dave Hellard.
Five players shared the deuce pot, Garth Humphreys, Frank Davie,Al Thomas, Denis Wright and Art Lappalainen.
The Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club played a low gross, low net event this week.
The winners were Carol Mulligan with 90 in the first flight and Vijai Vaagen with 95. In low net, Linda Brussee shot 75; and Pat Gartrell and Lil Smith both tied for second with 81.
In the second flight, low gross went to Marie Gallant with 103. Diana Leitch and Janis Gol were tied for second with 105. In low net, Norma Chambers had 77 and Betsy McAndrew 79.