Kaeden Lane made 20 saves in leading Penticton Vees to a 6-0 win over West Kelowna Warriors and a 2-0 lead in the Interior Conference final, Saturday.
The best-of-seven BCHL junior hockey series now switches to West Kelowna for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Wednesday. Should the series go to five games, the fifth contest will be Friday in Penticton.
Luc Wilson and Bradly Nadeau scored twice for the home team in Saturday’s 6-0 win. Josh Nadeau and Stefano Bottini scored singles.
After a scoreless first period, Penticton scored five goals in the second period.
The powerplay was the big story with Penticton going five-for-10 while West Kelowna did not score in either of two opportunities with the man advantage.