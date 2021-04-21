Mike Van Tight scored the overall low net of the day with a five-under 67 in Summerland Senior Mens golf action.
The shot of the day went to Nick Coe with a hole-in-one on the 14th hole.
The following were this week's flight winners.
First flight: Aaron Anderson, 73, Jeff Goodis, 73 (cb), Dennis Glasscock, 75, Dave Carleton, 77 (cb)
Second flight: Rod Zornes, 73, Alf Vaagen, 74, Art Flett, 75, Art Lappalainen, 77
Third flight: Nick Coe, 72, Denis Wright, 74 (cb), Jeff Clarke, 74, Chuck Norman, 75
Fourth flight: Van Tight, 67, George Carswell, 71, Murray Sadler, 79 (cb), Stu Macaulay, 79
Sharing the deuce pot were: George Carswell, Dave Hellard, Harvey Mitchler, Aaron Anderson and Dave Carleton.