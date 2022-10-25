After getting off to a hot start in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s regular season, the Osoyoos Coyotes have another reason to celebrate.
The club earlier this week finalized a new five-year lease on Sun Bowl Arena with the Town of Osoyoos.
The biggest change will see the team’s per-game rental fee climb from $500 to $575. However, that also fee includes three hours of ice time for the game, plus five 1.5 practice sessions throughout the week. The club’s monthly concession rental fee of $300 will remain unchanged. Other ice rentals are billed in accordance with regular rates.
Each season, the club uses approximately 280 hours of ice time, and all told is expected to pay $16,475 for arena use this year.
The contract, which includes yearly fee increases tied to inflation, was approved by council Monday in an open meeting.
The Coyotes (6-2-1-0) return to the ice at the Sun Bowl on Friday night for a date with the Kimberley Dynamiters (7-3-0-1).