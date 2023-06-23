Bill Caros had the low net of the week in Summerland Senior Men’s Golf action with a four-under-par round of 67, tops in the first flight.
Jeff Goodis and David Carleton were next with scores of 70 and Michel Perrault fourth with 72.
Dave Handy won the second flight with 72 (net) followed by Russ Walker, 77 and Gord Young and Harvey Mitchler, both with scores of 78.
Andy Webster shot 70 to win the third flight. Denis Wright scored 71, Rick Drewinsz 72 and Joe Beggs 74.
Ted Gamracy had a stellar round of 68 in winning the fourth flight. He was second overall for the week. Sandy McDowell was next with 71. Nick Coe and Dave Cain were tied for third with 72.
Sharing the deuce pot were Jeff Goodis, Sandy McDowell, Chuck Harman, Dave Cain and Ted Gamracy.