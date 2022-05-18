Penticton Vees are BCHL champions!
The Vees concluded a four-game sweep of the Nanaimo Clippers with an exclamation mark — an 8-2 victory in Game 4, Wednesday in Nanaimo.
Bradly Nadeau, the game’s No. 1 star, scored a hat-trick in the victory and added an assist. Ryan Hopkins, Frank Djurasevic, Thomas Pichette, Spencer Smith and Josh Nadeau each added single goals.
Charles Tardif and Cole Hansen replied for the Clippers which, after being unbeaten in the first 12 games of the playoffs, lost four straight in the Fred Page Cup final.
Unlike the first three games of the series, this one wasn’t even close with the Vees scoring at 2:08 in the first period and never looking back leading 3-0 at the end of the first period and 7-2 after two.
Kaeden Lane made 21 saves in posting the win in net. Cooper Black stopped 50 of 58 shots.
The Vees lost only once in playoffs, the opening game of the opening round against Trail Smoke Eaters.
The season is now done for the Vees as the BCHL opted to not participate in the Canadian playdowns this year.