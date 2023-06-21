Fourth graders Ryder Pereira of Uplands Elementary (red) and Gabriel Yaniw from Ecole Entre Lacs (blue) sprint to the finish line during an Okanagan Skaha School District 67 track-and-field meet at Pen-Hi.
Most Popular
Articles
- City reaches an agreement with South Main Market
- Penticton family will be allowed to remain in Canada
- JW event moves to Kelowna
- Celebrities named for Father's Day dunk tank
- Osoyoos cancels its July 1 fireworks
- Letters to the Editor (6): Friday, June 16, 2023
- Suspect vehicle captured on video surveillance relating to overnight catalytic converter theft
- Child hit by car, driver co-operates
- SPECIAL EVENTS: Father's Day Weekend 2023
- Regular pool closure extended for needed repairs
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Woman injured in Manitoba bus crash dies in hospital, bringing death toll to 16
- Faint hope as noise detected in search for sub near Titanic with time running out
- Bo Bichette pulled from Blue Jays lineup with left thumb discomfort
- Photo finish
- Albas to co-chair cancer caucus
- Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges