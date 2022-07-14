This past Tuesday, the ladies of the Summerland Golf and Country participated in an annual provincial tournament held to commemorate Dorothy Olive Franklin, who gave many years to female golf at the provincial and national levels.
Proceeds from the tournament are used to help send promising junior girls to out-of-province or international tournaments. Summerland’s tournament winner was Maribel Rothfield.
Members also played a regular low gross-low net competition.
In the first flight, Belinda Daniel had the low gross with an 89 by countback, while Alison Coutts (89) was the runner-up. Carol Mulligan, with a 76 by countback, shot the low net, followed by Vijai Vaagen (76).
In the second flight, Vi Ward had the low gross with a 102, while Janis Goll (103) was the runner-up. Maribel Rothfield had the low net with a 74 by countback, followed by Diana Leitch (74).