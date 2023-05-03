Some of the top-ranked young sport climbers in B.C. call Penticton home.
A small crew from the Penticton Crushers, which trains on the wall at Hoodoo Adventures, took turns visiting the podium during the Sport Climbing BC Boulder & Difficulty Provincials staged earlier this month at the Richmond Olympic Oval.
Crushers member Tomas Korvin competed in the youth male C division (ages 11-12) and placed fourth in bouldering and second in difficulty.
But he ended the season ranked No. 1 in the difficulty division and second in bouldering. That took him to the Western Canadian Regional Bouldering Championships this past weekend in Surrey, where he won his division.
Noah Sabourin, who competed in the youth male D division (ages eight to 10) placed sixth in bouldering and seventh in difficulty at provincials. However, he ranked No. 2 in both bouldering and difficulty in the season-end points race.
Also competing in the youth male D division was Oren Korvin, who won the difficulty event and placed seventh in bouldering at provincials. He didn’t make the provincial rankings.
Finally, a former member of the Crushers who still trains with the team has punched her return ticket to the national championships.
Hanna Musgrave is rated No. 1 in B.C. among youth female A (ages 15-16 climbers) in the bouldering category and is attached in the rankings to a larger Kelowna gym. She’ll represent Team BC at the national bouldering championships in Calgary in late May, following a third-place finish last year.
The Crushers were coached by Laura Pusche, Stan Sabourin and Nick Korvin.
Climbing is now an Olympic sport and is broken into three activities.
Speed climbing takes place on a standardized wall and competitors race to hit a buzzer the fastest. Bouldering is extremely hard moves, lower to the ground with an emphasis on co-ordination and dynamic movements without a rope. Difficulty is roped climbing with hard moves over 15-20 meters to test endurance, skill and power.
Athletes in the Okanagan primarily compete in bouldering and difficulty disciplines.