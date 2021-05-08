Calling all golfers.
Registration is now open for the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre Tee it Up inaugural premier charity golf tournament.
The event is a partnership between OSNS and Oliver’s Fairview Mountain Golf Club and takes place Friday Sept. 3.
“This event will be woven with the OSNS spirit; playing, learning and growing,” said Robyn Carveth, the centre’s Community Engagement Liaison. “Not only will you have a great day of golf, but you will come away with a better sense of what we do as an organization and how it impacts the lives of children with developmental challenges.”
For more than year now, not-for-profit organizations like OSNS have struggled with fundraising with many critical events cancelled because of COVID-19.
According to Carveth, the Tee It Up Tournament will offer unique experiences for golfers and those who would like to take part in a sponsorship roll.
Proceeds will benefit the centre which is dedicated to maximizing the developmental growth, emotional health and creative capacity of children and youth in the South Okanagan-Similkameen through early intervention and family-centred care.
“This event will help children receive the developmental services they need to meet their full potential,” said Carveth. “The centre supports over 1,600 children annually in facing challenges and mastering skills that other children take for granted.”
For sponsorship enquiries, contact TeeItUp@osns.org. To register as an individual or team go to www.osns.org