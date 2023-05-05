The team of Jim Haddrell, David Handy, Jeff Clarke and Bob Tamblyn were tops in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League this week. Using a waltz-time format (counting one, two three net scores per hole), they scored 88 points, four better than runners-up Harvey Mitchler, Denis Wright, Dave Hellard and George Carswell. Third place, also with 84 points, was David Carleton, Eamon Doherty, Dave Cain and Sam Par.
Fourth place by countback with 84 points was the team of Dennis Glasscock, Jerry Sauve, John Mitchell and Freddie Par.
Gord Young, Edwin Noseworthy, Bob Fortune and Jeff Clarke shared the deuce pot.