Local youth soccer players helped their Thompson/Okanagan teams collect some shiny hardware at the B.C. Summer Games last week.
The five Penticton Football Club players were members of the regional teams, with the girls winning the silver and the boys bringing home the bronze in their respective U15 divisions.
Maggie Chisholm and Peyton Riep were on the girls’ squad, while Kelan Sawyer, Andrew Strain and Mulero Erinomo were on the boys’ side.
“We are very proud of our young players,” said Manuel Borba, Penticton Pinnacles FC head coach. “This experience helps kids prepare for university camps by getting them used to playing with different teammates and coaches with different philosophies.”
Jacquie Hertlein has been working with some of the players for the past two years and credited the local program the kids are enrolled in for their success.
“Qualified coaches with football pedigree and a leadership team that supports head coaches, visions from a technical perspective and PFC long-term player development pathway,” said Hertlein. “Most importantly, these players have bought into what is required to be a high-level football player and the commitment to their training on and off the pitch.”
This year’s games were held in Prince George and it was the first time they’ve been staged in four years.
The BC Winter and BC Summer Games are British Columbia’s biennial celebration of sport and community. Since 1978, the BC Games have taken place in 38 communities and involved over 350,000 participants and volunteers and thousands more as spectators and supporters.
In all sports this year, the Thompson/ Okanagan region won 27 gold, 39 silver and 27 bronze finishing in fourth place in medals behind Vancouver Island/Central Coast, Vancouver/Coastal and the Fraser Valley.