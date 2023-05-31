Ian Sharp of Kelowna was the overall winner in the Blackwell Dairy 15 km road race, part of the Interior Running Association series held this past weekend in Kamloops.
Competing in the age 40-44 category, Sharp won with a time of 55 minutes, 35 seconds, more than five minutes ahead of runner-up Bryce Lehmann from Kamloops who finished in 1:00.41.
Cameron Kroeker of Kelowna was third in 1:01.20, Warren Ellis of Salmon Arm fourth in 1:02.20 and Penticton’s Sergio Pio fifth with a time of 1:03.37.
Other top-20 finishers from the region were David Guss (Kelowna), seventh, 1:05.13, Gage Stoll (Vernon), 13th, 1:11.43, Mauricio Lopez Quintero (Penticton), 16th, 1:13.40 and Parker Brown (Kelowna), 17th, 1:14.03. Stephanie Brown, competing against the men, was 19th overall in 1:15.15
Allison Blackmore of Calgary won the women’s race in 1:10.43.
Kelowna-area athletes dominated the top 10 including Cindy Rhodes, second, 1:18.38, Diane Leonard, third, 1:20.51, Laurelee Nelson, fourth, 1:22.30, Liz Borrett, eighth, 1:23.02, Sally Heinrick, ninth 1:24.02, and Jill Stevenson, tenth, 1:31.25.
The series continues June 18 with the Conquer the Lake half-marathon in Lake Country.