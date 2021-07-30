The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is saddened to announce Steve Gjukich, a long-time lawyer for the Vees and British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame, passed away Thursday night.
Gjukich practiced law for over 35 years, all of which took place in Penticton, working for the Gilchrist and Company law firm. Gjukich was a fixture in the community of Penticton as a recognizable face for many and was involved in several organizations throughout the City. Steve enjoyed his Vees hockey as well and was a season ticket member of the club while playing a part in the group that bought the Vees after the team’s days as the Panthers.
While away from the office, Gjukich enjoyed summers golfing and winters curling as well as travelling with his wife and cooking. The Vees organization would like to express their sympathies to the Gjukich family for their loss.