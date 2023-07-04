The Canadian Mental Health Association is hosting a 2nd Pickleball for Mental Health tournament presented by Nor-Val Rentals and Sales on Sept. 15-17.
The tournament, held at Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre outdoor courts, is expected to draw 400-plus pickleball enthusiasts from the Okanagan, and all across B.C.
Men’s doubles, ladies' doubles and mixed doubles action will be featured with free admission for all. There will also be music, a food truck, raffles, and lots of fun.
“Pickleball for Mental Health tournament is all about having fun and supporting mental health” said Leah Schulting, executive director of the local CMHA branch.
The tournament is a celebration and support of mental health for all, while raising funds for much-needed mental health programs and services in our community. Every dollar raised stays in the South Okanagan Similkameen and will go towards:
• Unity Clubhouse with programs and support for individuals diagnosed with mental illness
• Education programs such as suicide prevention, mental health ﬁrst aid, etc.
• Mental Health Advocacy and one on one professional support
Event sponsors include: Nor Val Rentals and Nor Val Equipment Sales, Penticton Foundry, Parkers Chrysler, South Okanagan Laser and Skin, Pickleball Depot with special thanks to Pat Meyer Stewart Beaumont Investment Group, Retirement Concepts, City of Penticton, Travel Penticton and Spareroomco.com
If you would like to join the fun and sponsor this event contact leah.schulting@cmha.bc.ca
Go to: sos.cmha.bc.ca/donate/ to donate today or give the office a call at 250-493-8999.
Players can register online at: pickleballbrackets.com/pts.aspx