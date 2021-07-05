Lake City basketball is thrilled to be finally returning to the hardcourt after a long break due to COVID restrictions.
While the pandemic temporarily halted all our existing basketball programs, we did manage to pivot and offer a few COVID friendly options throughout this past year. However, given the transition to Step 2 of B.C.’s Restart plan, indoor basketball programming is set to resume. This is fantastic news as athletes and parents have been contacting our organization for weeks inquiring about the prospect of summer basketball programming.
From July 12-15 Lake City Basketball will be offering three hour basketball camps for two sections of youth. The “Rookie Division” is designed for youth going into grade 2-4 and will run from 9am-12pm while the “Pro Division” is for youth going into 5-7. The camps are coached by Dustin Hyde, Co-Director and long time community basketball coach and will be held at Holy Cross Elementary. The camps are structured and organized in a fashion focuses on fun, fitness, and fundamentals through skills, drills, games, and competitions. All athletes, regardless of skill level will benefit from the camp.
In August, Lake City Basketball will be offering another round of basketball camps at Unisus School in Summerland. The first set of camps will run from August 16-19th and will be be “Rookies and Pros” as described above. The second set of camps will run from Aug 23-26 and and will feature competitive camps for older youth. The “All Star Division” is for athletes going into grades 7-9 and and the “Legends Division” is for athletes going into grades 10-12. All registration information and addition details can be found at https://lakecitybasketball.weebly.com/2021-summer-camps.html.
Families interested learning more about Lake City Basketball programming are encouraged to check out our website and email lake.city.hoops@gmail.com with any questions.