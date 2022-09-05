This week’s format in Summerland Senior Men’s Golf was a team event counting two net scores per hole.
The winning team with 89 points was Ron Schramm, Al Thomas, Cary Herschmiller and Jeff Clarke.
In second place with 86 points was the team of Dwain Sandrelli, Herb Williams, Joe Beggs and Brian McGuire.
Finishing third with 85 points was Bob Fortune, Jerry Sauve and Ted Gamracy.
Fourth place with 83 points went to Dennis Foyle, David Smith and Bob Tamblyn.
Five players shared the deuce pot: Jim Haddrell, David Smith, George Carswell, Andy Webster and Eamon Doherty who had a pair.