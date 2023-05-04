With a girls’ training session, a shooting academy and three youth development leagues running, Lake City Basketball already had a busy spring season planned before an unprecedented bump in registration for its club program.
“Typically, we’ve run three boys’ club teams, but this year we have seven boys’ teams running from the U12 through U17 levels,” said club director Chris Terris.
“We’re really excited about the growth over the last few years.”
Each club team – grouped by age – is competing in the inaugural season of the Thompson-Okanagan Basketball League.
Lake City Basketball along with G.W. Hoops (Kelowna), Victus Vanguard (Kelowna), Northern Bounce (Kamloops) and Synergy Basketball (Salmon Arm) have formed the league to provide players with more local competition.
League play got underway April 22-23 in Salmon Arm.
In the U12 division, Lake City topped GW Hoops 62-45 and 55-29. Spencer Campanas, Sol Chema and Vikram Gill dominated play inside while Ary Ducheck and Emerson Mitchell controlled the guard play.
In U13 play, Lake City lost its opener 43-33 to Victus before bouncing back with a dominant 68-42 win over Synergy. Reid Heinrich led Lake City in scoring over the weekend.
“Reid shot the ball very well, and Jordan Helm, who missed the opener, really provided a spark with his energy and activity,” remarked head coach Josh Heinrich.
The Lake City U14 team continued its dominant early season play with wins over GW Hoops (62-42) and Synergy (75-15) in Salmon Arm. Then Tuesday night in Penticton, the U14 boys cruised to a 77-37 win over Victus at Okanagan College.
Mateo Ducheck led Lake City with 17 points. Balkaran Lidhar added 16 points, Liam Reid and Graydon Kulak chipped in with 14 and 13, respectively.
In the U15 division, Lake City topped Victus 54-38 in its opener before dropping their second game 44-30 to Synergy.
According to coach Mo Basso, it was a tale of two games.
“We shot the ball very well in the opener, but we couldn’t overcome Synergy’s size in the second game,” said Basso.
Lake City dropped a pair of games in the U16 division, losing 69-49 to Victus and 105-65 against GW Hoops.
“We had good moments in both games, but we need to focus on improving our fundamental play and our physical competitiveness,” said coach Dave Nackoney.
In the U17 division, the LC Elite team went 2-1 in league play. After dropping its opener 72-69 to the Jr. Heat, the team bounced back with a 113-79 win over Synergy on Saturday afternoon. In league play Tuesday night, Lake City topped Victus 76-67.
Dezi Ducheck has had a great start to the season, averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds a game. Brix Corday, Carter O’Neil, Jack Campbell and Eli Dewar are all averaging double figures in scoring.
“Like many of our groups, there’s a lot of depth in this group which creates some terrific internal competition in practice and games,” added Terris.