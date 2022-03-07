Penticton Vees head coach Fred Harbinson became only the third coach in BCHL history to record 600 regular season victories.
Harbinson reached the milestone victory in a 3-2 win over Prince George, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Harbinson joins an elite club which includes Harvey Smyl (745 wins), who coached 21 seasons with the Chilliwack/Langley Chiefs plus one year with New West Royals and Kent Lewis (719 wins), who coached 19 seasons in Powell River plus two in Nanaimo and another two in Victoria.
Harbinson, whose overall record is now 601-229 with the Vees, reached the 600 milestone quicker than any other coach.
VEES 3 SPRUCE KINGS 2
Casey McDonald’s empty net goal at 19:13 of the third period stood as the game winner. Aydar Suniev scored twice for the Vees while Nick Rheaume and Simon Labelle replied for Prince George, with Labelle’s goal coming in the final seconds of the third period. Carter Serhyenko made 17 saves in posting the win in net. Aaron Trotter made 33 stops for Prince George.
VIPERS 9 CENTENNIALS 0
In Merritt Friday, Roan Clarke made 22 saves to lead Vernon to a 9-0 win over the basement dwellers. Luke Buss led the scoring with two goals and two assists while Jack Glen had two goals plus an assist. Other Vernon scorers were Tyler Chan, JoJo Tanaka-Campbell, Jack Glen, Cade McNelly and Griffen Barr.
WARRIORS 5 SMOKE EATERS 2
On Friday, Josh Evans had two goals and an assist in West Kelowna’s 5-2 win over Trail. Alexi Van Houtte-Cahcero, Christophe Farmer and Nicolas Ardanaz scored in the win. Quinn Disher and Teddy Lagerback scored for Trail. Johnny Derek made 28 saves in posting the victory in net.
VEES 8 SMOKE EATERS 2
Luc Wilson had a five-point night scoring two goals and assisting on three others in an 8-2 win over Trail, Saturday in Penticton.
Grayson Arnott added a goal plus three assists. Josh Nadeau, Brett Moravec, McDonald, Ethan Mann and Braden Doyle had the other Penticton markers. Ridge Dawson and Adam Parson replied for the Smokies which trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period and 4-0 after two periods. Penticton outshot the visitors 57-19 with Serheynko posting the win in net.
WARRIORS 5 SPRUCE KINGS 0
Justin Katz made 31 saves and was named the game’s first star in leading West Kelowna to a 5-0 win over Prince George, Saturday. Scoring in the win were Chase Dafoe, Elan Bar-Lev-Wise, John Evans, Tyler Cristall and Farmer. The evening recognized the fan support in Peachland as the Warriors wore special jerseys and called themselves Peachland Warriors. Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin participated in the ceremonial puck drop.
West Kelowna (29-16-1-0) returns to action Wednesday night in Vernon (23-17-4-3) at 7 p.m. The Warriors return home Friday to face Wenatchee for a 7 p.m. start.
The Vees (39-7-0-2) will conclude their three-game home stand on Wednesday in a battle amongst the top two teams in the Interior Conference as they host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (34-8-4-1) at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 6:30 p.m.
Puck drop is slated for 6:30 PM at the SOEC with Wicked Wednesday tickets available for just $10 at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.