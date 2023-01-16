The Lake City Men's Basketball League returned to play on Jan. 4 for the first time since early December.
Daniel Briscoe poured in 24 points to lead the Hazy Ales (4-4) to a 72-54 win over the league-leading IPAs (5-3). Moe Kesbeh added 18 points, Kyle Strohmann 15 and Andrew Dawn 12 for the winners.
Ethan Williams had 24 and Armaan Dhaliwal 14 points for the IPAs.
In the second game of the week, Owen Labadie had 14 points to lead the Lagers (3-5) to a 60-54 win over the Stouts (4-4). Tom Edis and Marek Smith each chipped in 10 points.
Gurk Klar led the Stouts with 18 points in his season debut. Gord Hogland and Ethan Gillet added 11 points each.
League play ends on Feb. 8 before the four teams match up in the playoffs.