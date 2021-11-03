After scoring seven points in a single game, Penticton Vees forward Brett Moravec has been named one of the B.C. Hockey League’s three stars for the week.
Moravec, 18, played a big part in the Vees 15-1 victory on Saturday night against the Powell River Kings, scoring a goal and adding six assists, and earning third-star honours in the process.
Already committed to the University of Wisconsin, he has eight points in his first eight games of the season with the Vees.
Vees forward Bradley Nadeau, 16, earned an honourable mention from the league for his five-point performance on Saturday, which included four goals.
Langley Rivermen goaltender Ajeet Gundarah was named the league’s first star and Victoria Grizzlies defenceman Clark Hiebert was named second star.
Next up for the Vees is a visit to Vancouver Island, where they’ll face the Nanaimo Clippers (6-3-0-0) on Friday and the Cowichan Valley Capitals (2-7-0-0) on Saturday.
The games will be broadcasted on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed on BCHLTV.ca.