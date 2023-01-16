Former NHL greats with ties to Penticton headline the rosters for upcoming BCHL’s Alumni & Friends Game this coming weekend on the city’s outdoor rink.
The match, which goes Saturday at 2:30 p.m., is part of the league’s 60th anniversary weekend celebrations.
Confirmed skaters include:
• Scott Niedermayer: 17-year NHL career, four Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals, one World Cup, one World Championship, one World Junior gold medal, one Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL playoff MVP and one Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenceman.
• Brendan Morrison, Penticton Panthers (1992-93): 15-year NHL career, including nine with the Vancouver Canucks as part of the West Coast Express line
• Kyle Turris, Burnaby Express (2005-07): 14-year NHL career and the highest draft pick to come straight from the BCHL at third overall in 2007
• Geoff Courtnall, Cowichan Valley Capitals (1980-81): 16-year NHL career, including being a key part of the Vancouver Canucks 1994 playoff run
• Garry Valk: 13-year NHL career split between Vancouver Canucks, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks
• Tyler Johnston: One of the stars of the TV show “Letterkenny,” acting professionally for nearly 20 years, born and raised in Coquitlam.
• Mark MacMillan, BCHL alumnus (2009-11): Played for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Penticton Vees, went on to play four years at the University of North Dakota and another four professionally, currently general manager and head coach of the Summerland Steam of the KIJHL
• Mitch MacMillan, BCHL Alumnus (2007-10): 165 points in 172 BCHL games with the Powell River Kings, Cowichan Valley Capitals and Alberni Valley Bulldogs, went on to play four years of college hockey split between St. Cloud State University and the University of North Dakota
The goalies will be BCHL all-starts Carter Richardson of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Justin Katz of the West Kelowna Warriors.