Penticton Vees’ sniper Bradly Nadeau is now projected to go in the first round of the upcoming NHL Entry Draft – and five of his mates are also expected to hear their names called.
Nadeau is pegged to go 19th among all North American skaters in the mid-season rankings that were released Jan. 13 by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau.
Nadeau, 17, leads the B.C. Hockey League scoring race with 69 points – one better than his brother and teammate Josh. The five-foot-10, 160-pound winger is committed to the University of Maine.
Vees rookie Aydar Suniev, who sits third in the BCHL scoring race with 56 points, is ranked 35th, while defenceman Ryan Hopkins, who has 27 points, is ranked 196th.
A trio of Vees recruits also cracked the list: Francesco Dell’Elce (106th) and Jonathan Castagna (135th), both of whom play at St. Andrew College in Ontario; and Larry Keenan (107th), who plays at Culver Military Academy in Indiana.
Just three other active BCHL players made the list: Hoyt Stanley, defenceman, Victoria Grizzlies (77th); Owen Beckner, forward, Salmon Arm Silverbacks (128th); and AJ Lacroix, forward, Chilliwack Chiefs (200th).
The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is scheduled for June 28-29 in Nashville, Tenn.