The dust has barely settled on the Penticton Vees’ championship 2021-22 season and the club is already busy assembling the pieces for next season’s squad.
The team announced Wednesday it has secured commitments from a pair of highly touted 15-year-olds for the 2022-23 campaign.
Hiroki Gojsic, a six-foot-two, 182-pound forward, notched 51 points in 32 games last season with the St. George’s School U18 prep team in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. He also saw BCHL action in one game as an affiliate player for the Langley Rivermen.
The other commitment came from Gabriel Guilbault, a six-foot-two, 163-pound defenceman, who put up 20 points in 30 games last season for the Burnaby Winter Club U18 prep team, which also plays in the CSSHL.
Both players skated at the 2021 WHL Cup, which featured the top 2006-born players from the four western provinces.
“We are excited to have two of the top 2006-born players from our province commit to our team,” said Fred Harbinson, the Vees’ head coach, general manger and president, in a press release.
“They both had terrific seasons and will add to our strong group of returning players.”
The Vees also had a terrific season, which ended May 18 with a four-game sweep of the Nanaimo Clippers in the playoff championship.