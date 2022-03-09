Carter Serhyenko posted his second shutout of the season in leading Penticton Vees to a 6-0 win over Salmon Arm Silverbacks in BCHL junior hockey action, Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Serhyenko — the 6’4 netminder from Saskatoon who the Vees acquired shortly before the trade deadline — made 24 saves.
With the win, the Vees (39-7-0-2) move seven points ahead of Salmon Arm (34-8-4-1) in the race for first overall in the Interior Division.
Casey McDonald, Luc Wilson, Josh Nadeau, Grayson Arnott, Aydar Sunjev and Spencer Smith scored in the victory. The Vees outshot Salmon Arm 43-24 including 17-3 in the first period.
The Vees now have a break in their schedule and don’t play again until March 18 and 19 in Cranbrook. The Vees will end the season at home on March 25 against West Kelowna and March 27 versus Merritt.