After a stunning loss in Game 1, the Penticton Vees have come to life and seized a 2-1 lead in their first-round BCHL playoff series against the Trail Smoke Eaters.
The Vees scored a 2-1 win in Game 3 on Monday night in Trail. Game 4 was Tuesday night in Trail but the score wasn’t available by press time.
Game 3 was scoreless through the first period, before Luc Wilson got the Vees on the board just six seconds into the middle frame. Casey McDonald made it 2-0 about seven minutes later.
Teddy Lagerback scored the Smokies’ lone goal about seven minutes into the third period.
Kaeden Lane stopped 28 of 29 shots fired his way to secure the win in Penticton’s net, while Coal Tisdale turned aside 31 of 33 shots in the losing effort.
The Vees were 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Smoke Eaters were 0-for-2.
Announced attendance at Cominco Arena was 1,222.
Game 5 is slated for Thursday, 7 p.m., at the South Okanagan Events Centre.