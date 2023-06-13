Track and field athletes from Penticton and Summerland performed well at the recent provincial championships in Langley.
Two thirds of this talented group of athletes returned with personal best performances, and there were numerous top-10 finishes turned in, and several medals won.
All of the student athletes competing represented their schools and themselves with grit, pride and outstanding sportsmanship.
Leading the way with the highest placing in the meet, was Pen-Hi’s Grade 10 middle distance phenom Maverik Rahkola as he crushed the two-minute barrier in the junior boys 800m, running 1:58.07 to claim the silver medal, just one day after running another big personal best of 4:10.08 in the 1500m final where he just missed out on another medal — finishing fourth.
Rahkola also competed on the Pen-Hi’s junior boys 4x400m relay team with Miles Hayden, Devan Kozak and Lorenzo Antilano and anchored the team to a season’s best time of 3:47.95 that left them agonizingly out of the finals with a ninth-place finish.
Hayden and Kozak also had outstanding meets as Hayden ran two personal bests to finish fifth in the 800m final (2:03.32) and ninth in the 1500m (4:12.99,) while Kozak recorded his best time of the year to take sixth place in the 300m hurdles in 42.81.
Grade 10 Summerland sprinter Max Patenaude was a double-medal winner and showed his speed to run away with a pair of bronze medals with strong third place finishes in the 100m (11.38) and 200m (22.98
KVR Grade 8 student Tyler Hvidston was also a multi-medalist as he claimed a bronze in both the 100m hurdles (15.87) and the 200m hurdles (28.95). The versatile multi-event star also finished sixth in the high jump with a leap of 1.65m.
KVR hurdling ace Sophia Carleton-Palanio ran her best 200m hurdle race ever (31.00) and the Grade 8 speedster was just edged out of the medals as she finished a very close fifth place. She also jumped 4.10m in the long jump to finish 15th.
Pen-Hi’s senior girls 4x100m relay team of Grace Campbell, Josie Nickel, Katya Pentecost and Baylee Leduc also came close to the medals when their time of 51.96 was the fourth fastest in the final.
The Pen-Hi senior girls 4x400m team of Campbell, Nickle, Pentecost, and Jordis Hickie also ran their fastest time of the year but were denied a spot in the final as their time 4:25.65 left them in 11th place in the qualifying rounds.
Along with Patenaude’s sprinting exploits, Summerland Secondary was also well represented by a dynamic duo of distance runners. Peter Kunka stepped up on the podium twice to receive ribbons for his seventh place 1500m personal best performance of 4:13.31 and he also took eighth in the 3000m in 9:06.88 with another PB.
Grade 9 Jasmine Hanry also had two personal bests and Top 10 performances of seventh in the 3000m in 10:44.00 and ninth in the 1500m in 4:59.20.
Other top performers were: Miles Ilingworth of Princess Margaret who finished tenth in the junior boys javelin with his best throw ever of 38.82m, and Pen-Hi’s Grade 11 Grace Campbell who, as well as running on both relay teams, recorded personal best times in the 100m hurdles (17.12 and 12th place) and 400m hurdles (1:10.00 and 13th place).
Other personal bests were recorded by:
• Matt Pinsonneault, Pen-Hi, senior boys 1,5000 metre, 4:19.17
• Emma Scholefield, Summerland, senior girls 1,500 metre, 5:38.81, senior girls 3,000 metre, 11:39.32
• Scarlett Steyne, Princess Margaret, junior girls 3,000 metre, 15:05.68
• Jordis Hickie, Pen-Hi, junior girls 800 metre, 2:28.91, junior girls 1,500, 5:05.65