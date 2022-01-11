The Penticton Vees Hockey Club are pleased to announce the commitment of defenseman Brady Smith (’05) for the 2022/23 season.
Smith, 16, currently plays for the Saskatoon Contacts of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL) where the defender has posted 5 goals and 15 assists for 20 points in 25 games played this season, sitting 2nd in team scoring. The 6’3”, 170-pound defender previously spent two seasons with the Prince Albert Pirates U15 AA team.
The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native already has some Vees ties while playing with the Contacts as former Vees defenseman and assistant coach Michael Hengen is currently an assistant coach with the Contacts.
“Choosing the college route is an avenue that I thought would be the best for me in the long run,” commented Smith, “Everyone that I talked to have said the Vees are where I want to go and get to the next level and I am excited to join a program that will help me develop while looking to win a championship.”
“It is very rare to find a player of Brady’s size that can skate as well as he can,” stated Vees Assistant General Manager and Coach Steve Cawley, “Combined with his offensive skills, we believe Brady will immediately contribute to our team’s success next season.”
The Vees (21-4-0-2) are back on home ice and return to action for a 1st place showdown against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (22-4-1-0) on Wednesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. It is the second Wicked Wednesday of the season, presented by Boston Pizza, with tickets priced at just $10. Puck drop is slated for 6:30 PM and tickets are available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com. The game will also be broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed on BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:10 PM.