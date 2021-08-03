Kelowna’s John Gay competes in a soggy men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, in Tokyo.
Gay, who graduated from OKM to UBC, finished in eight minutes 35.41 seconds in 15th position. Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won in 8:08.9. “Every time I step up another level, I realize why it’s a step up in the first place. I think that was totally evident tonight,”
Gay is quoted as saying at athletics.ca. “I know it’s just another notch in the belt and something I can lean on in future years. We’ve got so many championships coming up in the next three years and I’m so grateful to have this opportunity.