VEES PLAYER PROFILE
Name: Brett Moravec
Height: 5’9
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: Wing
Shot: Left
Home: Airdrie, Alberta
Age: 18
COACHING REPORT
“An elite skater who plays with an edge, we believe Brett will be a player that we will eventually be able to play in all situations. He already has two years of junior hockey experience under his belt, and with the support of high-end players, we believe he has the potential to one day be a game changer,” Vees coach Fred Harbinson said.
PLAYER BACKGROUND
After playing two years in the AJHL, the Vees obtained Brett Moravec in a trade this off-season.
“I’ve played my entire life for teams in Alberta, but I’m really looking forward to heading to the Okanagan. That said, I won’t stop cheering for my Edmonton Oilers. My entire family are Oilers fans, so I was raised to cheer for them. I wish Jonathan Toews was an Oiler, cause as I love the way he plays the game of hockey, and I try to mimic my game after his.”
When we asked Moravec where he gets his drive and determination, “My Dad inspires me. He’s worked hard for everything he’s gotten in his life. He’s taught me so many important life lessons from his personal life, and he inspires me every day to be the best me I can be.”
The Okanagan has been a part of Brett’s life for many years, as they tend to spend the majority of the summer here.
“I love wake boarding, surfing, anything in Okanagan Lake is great. I also really enjoy playing basketball, and am somewhat obsessed with the show ‘How I Met Your Mother.’’
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
In what was a tough season, which his Calgary team only played 15 games, what was the highlight?
My favourite memory was when we won three of four games against the Olds Grizzly, a team the Canucks have had a strong rivalry against for years.
“But my best hockey moment so far as winning the Alberta provincial championship in bantam AAA. I was playing for my hometown Airdrie Xtreme and we were in the finals against St. Albert.
“The series was tied 2-2 heading into the deciding game five. At the end of regulation, it was tied 2-2. At the end of the fourth overtime period, I passed it out front to my teammate and he scored after 135 minutes of hockey was played. I was exhausted, but beyond excited.”
BEING A VEE
When asked about leaving Alberta, Moravec responded enthusiastically, “I have spent the past six summers in the Okanagan, skating, working out at a local gym and enjoying the lake.
“I have played in the Penticton arenas for hockey schools, CSSHL regular season, playoff and Vees camps. I also have watched Vees play regular season and playoff games. And I was and am still a big Tyson Jost fan. I almost feel like Penticton is already my home.”
“I think the fans will appreciate my work ethic and my Hockey IQ. I can’t wait to showcase both of those and many more skills to Vees fans.”
