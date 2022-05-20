The Penticton Vees, in conjunction with the City of Penticton, is declaring Tuesday, May 24th as Vees Day in honour of the Penticton Vees winning the BCHL title and along with the team are throwing a party to celebrate the victory.
“The Vees, once again, have made us all so proud of what they’ve accomplished,” says Acting Mayor Judy Sentes. “The team faced some setbacks, took them head on, refused to give up and stayed focused as a team on what they could achieve. And how they’ve achieved - now they are the BCHL champions. They have provided us with so much excitement and enjoyment, so it’s time to return the favour to these players and give them a party they will always remember to mark their championship run.”
The Vees Celebration is set for Tuesday, May 24th and begins with a parade down Lakeshore Drive and a party at Rotary Park which will include a free community barbecue. The parade will begin at 4:00 PM and festivities in the park start at 4:30 PM.
“The players and coaches and the whole organization are so proud to represent Penticton and to be able to share this championship with the community,” says Vees coach and general Fred Harbinson. “The support we’ve felt all year, but particularly during the playoffs has been immense and helped drive the team forward. We’re looking forward to hoisting the Fred Page Cup in front of all our fans.”
Mark your calendars, wear blue, get your picture with the cup, autographs from your favourite player and cheer on the Vees Tuesday.
Road closures are expected along Lakeshore Drive during the parade period and a service announcement will provide more details. There will be free parking downtown on May 24 after 3 p.m.
Check Penticton.ca and pentictonvees.ca for updates.