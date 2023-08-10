The Vancouver Canucks announced that single game tickets and double header packages for the 2023 Young Stars Classic will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.. The tournament will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre from Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18.
This year marks the 10th edition of the Young Stars Classic, featuring prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets in a four-team, round-robin tournament format.
Players expected to participate in the tournament include:
• Vancouver Canucks – Aidan McDonough, Akito Hirose, Cole McWard, Aatu Räty, Arshdeep Bains
• Calgary Flames – Samuel Honzek, Jaden Lipinski, Matt Coronato
• Edmonton Oilers – Matvey Petrov, Xavier Bourgault, Ty Tullio
• Winnipeg Jets – Colby Barlow, Brad Lambert, Chaz Lucius
Full tournament rosters and information will be posted on Canucks.com/YoungStars and SOEC.ca when they become available.
Single game tickets will be $26.00 for adults and $15.00 for children ages 12 and under while double header ticket packages will be available in limited quantities for $35.00 per person. Prices do not include tax and service fees. Double header packages include one ticket per game for one of the double header game days (two tickets total) on either Friday, September 15 or Monday, September 18 plus a $20 food and beverage voucher, valid at SOEC concession stands.
Schedule:
• Winnipeg vs Edmonton, Sept. 15, 4 p.m.
• Calgary vs Vancouver, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
• Penticton Vees vs Chilliwack Chiefs, Sept. 16, 2 p.m. (exhibition game)
• Calgary vs Edmonton, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
• Vancouver vs Winnipeg, Sept, 17, 2 p.m.
• Winnipeg vs Calgary, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
• Vancouver vs Edmonton, Sept. 18, 2 p.m.
Single game tickets and double header packages can be purchased online at ValleyFirstTix.com, or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
In addition to the on-ice action, fans will be treated to the annual Young Stars Party on the Plaza, presented by Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest, taking place on Sunday, Sept. 17. The pregame activation will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include free games, crafts, and other festivities, as well as a by-donation barbecue with proceeds benefitting the Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest Penticton event in 2024.
Sunday, Sept. 17 will also coincide with Young Stars Minor Hockey Day, which will provide select minor hockey players with the opportunity to participate in an on-ice clinic during the morning before receiving three complimentary tickets to watch the Canucks take on the Jets in the afternoon game at the SOEC. The contest is open now to all registered minor hockey players within British Columbia between the ages of six (6) and 15, and closes Saturday, Aug. 26.