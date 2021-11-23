Penticton Vees captain Fin Williams will represent the host club in the B.C. Hockey League’s first-ever 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament set for Jan. 15 on an outdoor rink currently under construction in downtown Penticton.
One skater from each team was voted onto the roster after a poll of all 18 BCHL coaches, the league announced Tuesday. The remaining slots will be determined by a fan vote that starts Wednesday at www.bchl.ca/fanvote.
Williams, a 19-year-old native of North Vancouver, will be joined by Okanagan rivals Cam MacDonald of the Vernon Vipers and Felix Trudeau of the West Kelowna Warriors.
The tournament will feature four teams, each with six skaters and one goaltender. Games will consist of two seven-minute periods.
A full weekend of activities is slated for the weekend of Jan. 14-16 as part of the BCHL’s 60th anniversary celebrations. Other events include a top prospects game, skills competition and alumni match.
Penticton’s new outdoor rink, which is going in on a former parking lot between city hall and Gyro Park on Main Street, will be 37 metres long and 15 m wide – approximately half the size of an NHL ice surface. It’s set to open Dec. 15 and is being built and operated by the non-profit Activate Penticton Society.