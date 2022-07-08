After an outstanding first half, the Penticton Pinnacles succumbed 5-1 to division-leading Kelowna Okanagan FC in Pacific Coast Soccer League, Wednesday evening at Kings Park.
The Pinnacles easily controlled much of the play right from the start and took the lead early when Yan Peron headed the ball past the Kelowna keeper from point blank range.
The hosts appeared to go up by a pair a short time later, however the Pinnacles forward was called for a hand ball and the goal was disallowed.
Okanagan was able to tie the game before halftime and then took over in the final frame, scoring four unanswered markers.
“In the first half we were as good as they were and in the second we made some youthful mistakes,” said Pinnacles head coach Manuel Borba.
Penticton will be on the road for their next two matches including a Saturday game in Richmond against Fusion FC and a July 9 contest in Vancouver against the Tigers.
They are next at home on Saturday, July 16 when they once again take on Okanagan FC at King’s Park beginning at 2 p.m.