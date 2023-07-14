Linda Jones and Pam Webster fired respective low-net scores of 71 to win their flights during Summerland Ladies League play this week.
Jones’ low-net was the best in the first flight (handicap 0-25), followed by Via Ward (77).
Val Ebner’s 91 was the low gross in the first flight, while Carol Mulligan was the runner-up (94).
Webster’s low-net was the best in the second flight (handicap 25-plus), followed by Monika Taylor (77).
Pat Gartrell’s 98 was the low gross in the second flight, while Marie Gallant (102) was the runner-up.