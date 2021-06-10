Ladies of the Summerland Golf and Country Club counted scores using the Stableford method during play Tuesday.
The winners in the first flight were: Linda Brussee (37); Lil Smith (37 by countback); Frances Colussi (35).
The winners in the second flight were: Betsy McAndrew (37); Marie Gallant (35); Angie Brock (33).
Under the Stableford system, golfers are awarded points based on the number strokes they take to complete a hole. Unlike conventional scoring, the highest total wins under Stableford rules.