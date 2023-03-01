Saving his best scoring performance of the season for the championship game of the Lake City Men's Basketball League, Jake Stokker poured in 25 points to lead the IPAs to a hard-fought 57-53 win over the Lagers on Feb. 22.
Ethan Williams added 21 for the winners.
Tom Edis led the Lagers with 14 points. JJ Allison and Owen Labadie added 10 for the second-place finishers.
In the consolation game, Josh Bibbs had 17 points to lead the Stouts to a 56-38 drubbing of the Hazy Ales. Sanam Klar nailed four three-pointers, finishing with 14 points for the winners. Gurk Klar added 11.
Moe Kesbeh with 13 points and Kyle Strohmann with 12 led the Hazy Ales.
League commissioner Spencer Mckay was pleased with what he saw in the second season of play.
"When teams had their full rosters, or close to it, the games were all really close and competitive,” said Mckay.
“Most importantly, there's great camaraderie and lots of laughs within the competitive atmosphere. A huge thank you to all the guys for a great season."
A new season is slated to begin in the fall of 2023. For more information, visit www.lakecitybasketball.weebly.com.