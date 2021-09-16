VEES PLAYER PROFILE
Name: Colin Purcell
Height: 6’7
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: Goalie
Catches: Left
Home: Shaker Heights, Ohio
Age: 19
COACHING REPORT
“The first thing this is remarkable about Colin is his obvious size; a six foot, seven inch goalie on skates takes up a lot of the net. The second thing that makes him special is how well he moves for his size. For most of his life, he’s played for teams that rely on him to make multiple big saves per game. In our system, we believe he will thrive,” Vees’ coach Fred Harbinson said.
PLAYER BACKGROUND
A quick scan of the internet returned that no active players in the NHL are from Cleveland, Ohio. Growing up in a suburb of Cleveland, Purcell got a relatively late start on the game.
“My Dad had never played hockey, but somehow got into a men’s league that would scrap around. My brother decided it looked like fun, so he started playing at around 10 years old; of course, I had to do everything my older brother did so I joined a team when I was about eight years old. My first year, I was one of the skaters, but the goalie quit, and I volunteered to go in net and had fun with it, but played out most of the rest of the year. The following season, the coach of a higher-level team, who’d seen me in net, offered me a goalie spot. I would have never made it as a skater. My years of playing baseball as a catcher kind of set up me as a goalie; I just loved trying to catch pucks.”
“I was progressing reasonably well in nets in Ohio high school hockey with a core group of friends, when I made the tough choice to play on a travel team. We weren’t very good, but the upside was that I would face 40 to 50 shots every game. It was about this time I started to work at getting better. A year or so later, we were playing a Pittsburgh Elite team, and I had myself a good game. The U.S. National development team goalie coach happened to be there with the intention of evaluating the Pittsburgh goalie, but came away impressed with me, and that’s when all sorts of doors started to open for me outside of Ohio.”
Are you an NFL Browns fan, we asked Purcell.
"I am a huge fan! I watch every game on the edge of my seat, don’t miss any of them.”
Education is also important to Purcell.
“My Mom’s the Dean of a private girl’s school so I need to keep my grades up despite all the travelling I’ve done with hockey. There’s a little peer pressure too, as my brother is studying engineering at the U of Miami, Ohio, and my sister is about to enter the University of New Hampshire on a volleyball scholarship.”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
Last season was a bit of a tough one playing for the last-place USHL Youngstown Phantoms, but Purcell came away with positives.
“Relative to some places, we were just lucky to be playing. My highlight from last year would have been beating the U.S. National development team. They always have really high-end, younger players (the NHL draft is annually dotted with their players), and beating them is always a big accomplishment.”
“My favourite hockey moment to this point was earning the opportunity to represent my country overseas in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. It is a special feeling to travel across the world and wear the U.S. jersey. The quality of hockey was incredible; it was a special opportunity to be a part of it.”
BEING A VEE
“The first thing that stood out to me about Penticton was the professionalism of the organization. Coach Harbinson and the staff give the players everything we need to be successful, and it’s on us to not take any of it for granted. I will always play with passion and will strive to be the hardest working player on the ice. I’m not going to be concerned with anything but winning and bringing a trophy home this year.”