Dates for the first round of the BCHL junior hockey playoffs were announced Monday.
The Penticton Vees begin at home, Thursday, March 31 in the first game of the best-of-seven Interior conference quarter-final versus Trail Smoke Eaters.
The Vees and Smoke Eaters will engage in their second playoff series since the 2004 postseason as each team has won a series in that span. Penticton earned the series win in six games in 2005 before the Smoke Eaters picked up a seven-game series win in 2018.
Playoff tickets are now on sale at the Valley First box office at the SOEC as well as online at: valleyfirsttix.com.
The schedule for the seven-game series is as follows:
Game 1: Thursday, March 31, 7 p.m. SOEC
Game 2: Friday, April 1, 7 p.m., SOEC
Game 3: Monday, April 4, 7 p.m., Trail Memorial Centre
Game 4: Tuesday, April 5, 7 p.m., Trail Memorial Centre
*Game 5: Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre
*Game 6: Saturday, April 9, 7 p.m., Trail Memorial Centre
*Game 7: Monday, April 11, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre
(*if necessary)
The Vees (41-8-0-2) conclude the road portion of their regular season schedule as they take on the Wenatchee Wild (22-24-4-1) tonight beginning at 6 p.m.
The final weekend of the regular season features a pair of home games for the Vees beginning Friday against the West Kelowna Warriors on Valley First Feed The Valley Night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
The Vees conclude the regular season Sunday at home to Merritt beginning at 4 p.m. Following the game, the annual team awards will be presented.