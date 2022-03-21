Vees logo

Penticton Vees

Dates for the first round of the BCHL junior hockey playoffs were announced Monday.

The Penticton Vees begin at home, Thursday, March 31 in the first game of the best-of-seven Interior conference quarter-final versus Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Vees and Smoke Eaters will engage in their second playoff series since the 2004 postseason as each team has won a series in that span. Penticton earned the series win in six games in 2005 before the Smoke Eaters picked up a seven-game series win in 2018.

Playoff tickets are now on sale at the Valley First box office at the SOEC as well as online at: valleyfirsttix.com.

The schedule for the seven-game series is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, March 31, 7 p.m. SOEC

Game 2: Friday, April 1, 7 p.m., SOEC

Game 3: Monday, April 4, 7 p.m., Trail Memorial Centre

Game 4: Tuesday, April 5, 7 p.m., Trail Memorial Centre

*Game 5: Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre

*Game 6: Saturday, April 9, 7 p.m., Trail Memorial Centre

*Game 7: Monday, April 11, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre

(*if necessary)

The Vees (41-8-0-2) conclude the road portion of their regular season schedule as they take on the Wenatchee Wild (22-24-4-1) tonight beginning at 6 p.m.

The final weekend of the regular season features a pair of home games for the Vees beginning Friday against the West Kelowna Warriors on Valley First Feed The Valley Night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

The Vees conclude the regular season Sunday at home to Merritt beginning at 4 p.m. Following the game, the annual team awards will be presented.